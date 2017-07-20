× Indianapolis Motor Speedway gearing up for 24th Brickyard 400

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The final July Brickyard 400 is fast approaching and drivers are attending fan events to help promote a race that’s set to move to September in 2018.

At the Brickyard Crossing golf course, Chevrolet played host to its annual golf tournament, where the 2017 pace car was unveiled before the putts started dropping. A electric blue ZL1 Camaro, driven by five-time Brickyard champion Jeff Gordon will pace the field Sunday.

A Chevrolet will have paced all 24 Brickyard races at IMS.

Cup driver Ty Dillon says fans will see a different race this year, with the new stages making for more passing. “I think it will break up the race a bit,” said Dillion, who drives the Geico 13 car. “We should see some more exciting re-starts and with the long straightaways here, we need to draft, so expect more passing in turns one and three with people trying to get positioning. I think all the tracks across the board are seeing more action with stage racing.”

Down the street at Speedway Indoor Karting, Xfinity driver Ryan Reed, a diabetic, got his racing week started by competing against some fans.

His sponsor, Lilly Diabetes, is the title sponsor for the 250 mile race Saturday afternoon at IMS. “To see all the awareness we’ve raised about diabetes, “ said Reed, who stands in the top ten in point standings. “Working with your doctor, managing your insulin, chasing your dreams, not letting diabetes hold you back, it’s just so cool, it means so much to me, it puts a lot of extra pressure on me to perform.”

Friday, more drivers will make appearances, including a handful at the annual hauler parade on Main St. in Speedway from 4:30 – 8 p.m.