× Kroger officially closes on 11 former Marsh stores, renovations beginning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A subsidiary of the Kroger Company has finalized its purchase of 11 grocery stores formerly owned by Marsh Supermarkets.

Representatives of Topvalco, the subsidiary, officially signed closing papers with Marsh on Wednesday. The signatures represent the conclusion of the acquisition that was approved by a federal bankruptcy court last month.

The closing added the following locations to the Kroger portfolio:

Bloomington, 1825 Kinser Pike

Bloomington, 123 S. Kingston Drive

Brownsburg, 843 E. Main St.

Fishers, 12520 E. 116th St.

Greenwood, 2904 S. Ind. 135

Indianapolis, 227 W. Michigan (Downtown)

Indianapolis, 1435 W. 86th St.

Muncie, 1500 W. McGalliard Rd.

Muncie, 715 S. Tillotson Ave.

Zionsville, 10679 N. Michigan Rd.

Zionsville, 5 Boone Village

Kroger says each location has been the subject of a study done by a task force. They said they team has been evaluating each building to determine which stores to renovate first.

Engineers will reportedly focus their attention on the following seven stores:

Bloomington, 1825 Kinser Pike

Brownsburg, 843 E. Main St.

Indianapolis, 227 W. Michigan (Downtown)

Muncie, 1500 W. McGalliard Rd.

Muncie, 715 S. Tillotson Ave.

Zionsville, 10679 N. Michigan Rd.

Zionsville, 5 Boone Village

The future of the four remaining stores will reportedly be determined once the team identifies the use that best fits our needs and those of the surrounding community.

According to a press release, a traditional renovation in a busy store takes around six to eight months. Kroger engineers will reportedly be able to accelerate the remolding, because they are currently empty.

The two stores in Muncie will operate under The Kroger Co.’s Pay Less banner. All of the other locations will operate as Kroger.

Kroger says they’re proud to welcome several hundred former Marsh employees to their family.

The Kroger Human Resources team remains open to interview all interested job seekers. They expect to provide positions to a substantial number of the people who worked at the former Marsh locations.

They will provide updates on the renovations as time goes on.