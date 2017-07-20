Semi truck fire closes I-70 eastbound near Greenfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A semi truck driver escaped injury after his trailer caught fire on I-70 early Thursday morning.

This happened around 5 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near the exit for State Road 9. Both directions of the interstate were closed as emergency crews responded.

The driver said he saw smoke and hit the brakes. He stopped his truck, unhooked the trailer and said the fire started shortly after that. He called 911 for help and wasn't hurt during the incident.

The truck, which was hauling about 22,000 pounds of frozen food, was bound from Maryland Heights, Missouri, for Tiffin, Ohio. The driver believes an electrical issue may have led to the fire.

By about 5:30 a.m., the fire was mostly out. Westbound lanes have reopened while the eastbound lanes remain closed.