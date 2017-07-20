Teachers need cool tools to rule the classroom this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Back to school” is for more than just the kids. Teachers need to get ready to Rule their School, too! Leslie Featherson from the Fashion Mall at Keystone is here to talk about the best things that teachers can have on their desks the first day the bell rings.

Microsoft

Surface Pro, Surface Laptop with Microsoft Word

Wireless Display adapter

Active stylus

Vera Bradley

Back to school supplies for teachers from the #2 producer of women’s backpacks in the USA must be good!