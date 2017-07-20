Teachers need cool tools to rule the classroom this fall

“Back to school” is for more than just the kids. Teachers need to get ready to Rule their School, too! Leslie Featherson from the Fashion Mall at Keystone is here to talk about the best things that teachers can have on their desks the first day the bell rings.
Microsoft
Surface Pro, Surface Laptop with Microsoft Word
- Wireless Display adapter
- Active stylus
Vera Bradley
Back to school supplies for teachers from the #2 producer of women’s backpacks in the USA must be good!
- Vera Bradley offers beautiful solutions to help organize everyday life and special occasions.
- Vera Bradley offers many styles of backpacks, totes, and accessories to make going back to school fun, stylish and functional.
- From interior pockets to built-in charging, Vera Bradley has every teacher and student heading back to school covered.
- Vera Bradley offers a wide assortment of colors from patterns to solids.
- Many of our pieces can transition from the school week to a weekend overnight bag.
- Vera Bradley tote bags are perfect for the teacher who wants a chic bag to head to school.