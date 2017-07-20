× Three people shot during funeral procession on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say three people were shot at a northeast side cemetery Thursday during a funeral procession for a recent murder victim.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Millersville Road Thursday evening after at least 20 shots were fired.

According to police, the shooting happened during the procession for Jasmine Moore, who was killed last week in a shooting on the west side. As the procession approached Southerland Park Cemetery, men in a white GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck opened fire.

A man and a woman were reportedly shot. The man was shot in the torso and woman was shot in the head, according to police. Both are in serious condition. A third victim was reportedly shot in the leg.

This story is developing.