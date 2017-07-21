​​New museum exhibit makes science fun for kids

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They were created for kids to explore just how playful and fun science can be, and they're the focus of a new exhibit on chemistry sets and science toys that opens this weekend. Sherman went to the Indiana State Museum to check out their new "Science at Play" exhibit.
