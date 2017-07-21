Cheesy Breadsticks

INGREDIENTS
- 1 Dozen Fazoli’s garlic Breadsticks
- 2 and a half cups shredded mozzarella
- 24 Slices of pepperoni (Optional)
- Freshly grated Parmesan (to taste)
- Italian Seasoning (to taste)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Cut 12 Fazoli’s garlic breadsticks in half
- Place the halved Breadsticks into an oven-safe casserole pan
- Top with two and a half cups of shredded mozzarella, ensuring that cheese gets in between breadsticks.
- (Optional) Top with 24 slices of pepperoni (4 rows of 6)
- Top with freshly grated Parmesan, to taste.
- Cover with aluminum foil and place in the pre-heated oven.
- Bake for 15 minutes
- Remove foil, turn oven to low broil, and cook until cheese lightly browned (approximately five minutes)
- Remove from oven and top with Italian seasoning, to taste
- Serve with Fazoli’s marinara sauce for dipping.