Cheesy Breadsticks

Posted 5:25 AM, July 21, 2017, by

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Dozen Fazoli’s garlic Breadsticks
  • 2 and a half cups shredded mozzarella
  • 24 Slices of pepperoni (Optional)
  • Freshly grated Parmesan (to taste)
  • Italian Seasoning (to taste)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees
  2. Cut 12 Fazoli’s garlic breadsticks in half
  3. Place the halved Breadsticks into an oven-safe casserole pan
  4. Top with two and a half cups of shredded mozzarella, ensuring that cheese gets in between breadsticks.
  5. (Optional) Top with 24 slices of pepperoni (4 rows of 6)
  6. Top with freshly grated Parmesan, to taste.
  7. Cover with aluminum foil and place in the pre-heated oven.
  8. Bake for 15 minutes
  9. Remove foil, turn oven to low broil, and cook until cheese lightly browned (approximately five minutes)
  10. Remove from oven and top with Italian seasoning, to taste
  11. Serve with Fazoli’s marinara sauce for dipping.