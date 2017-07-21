Community focusing on unity after shooting at funeral procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- A Northeast side community is raising concerns after a gunman opened fire on a funeral procession for a 28-year old woman killed earlier this month outside Long's Bakery, Jasmine Moore.

While police work to track down leads to find those responsible for Thursday's crime, some neighbors said they're focusing on unity in the aftermath of the crime.

"By the grace of God here I am," a woman in the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified, said.

She said her home was struck during the gunfire.

"I was working with my computer and all the sudden I heard this glass right two inches away from me," she said.

The woman said she laid down in her bedroom until it ended. Her home was one of several hit during the shooting on Millersville Rd. Multiple vehicles and three people were also hit, including Moore's cousin, alleged gang leader Richard Grundy III.

"We are continually investigating each case. We are the detectives are doing their investigations to make sure that there is no further violence," IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Police said they're stepping patrols in the area, which was welcome news for a community some neighbors said already sees patrols and has a good community policing plan in place.

"People are just really concerned that the viciousness of it," Mark Webster Sr. said.

Webster runs Real Taste Catering, and has worked in the area for nearly two decades. He said while the community is sad about the crime, they'll keep promoting peace.

"We continue to do what we've been doing, promoting peace in our streets," he said.

The focus on peace comes as some community members said there's concern of further violence.

"The message that we would like to send out is just to pause, think about the families you're affecting. Not only the families of your intended target, but your family as well," Darrin Orr, the chairman for the United Northeast Community Development Corporation, said.

Some families relied on prayer at the scene of the crime, and are relying on prayer moving forward.

"Prayer that the neighborhood would come together and love each other," Delinda Smith, who has relatives living in the area, said.

Some community leaders said the call for unity is not just in specific neighborhoods, but one city-wide.

Police are asking anyone with information or who hears mention of violence or retaliation to call them.