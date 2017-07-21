× Dangerous heat and humidity to follow gusty pre-dawn storms; Rim of fire pattern continues

HOTTEST AIR SATURDAY

Heat is on our doorstep! Triple digit heat indices have arrived in western Indiana and increases to 110 to 115-degrees across central Illinois at 4 pm Friday.

More heat and humidity for the weekend and it will peak on Saturday. The heat advisory has been expanded north and included several more counties in central and south-central Indiana through 7 pm Saturday.

RIM OF FIRE PATTERN – MORE STORMS LATE

It is clearly evident how last night’s storm complex moved through the state as seen below from the estimated rainfall image below. The storms ride the periphery of the HOT DOME to our west and dive southeast through the state.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast again especially late night and early morning Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorm roaming the area early Friday evening but the real organized and more pronounced storm clusters will once again develop after sunset over northern Iowa, and Illinois.