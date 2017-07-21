Dangerous heat and humidity to follow gusty pre-dawn storms; Rim of fire pattern continues
HOTTEST AIR SATURDAY
Heat is on our doorstep! Triple digit heat indices have arrived in western Indiana and increases to 110 to 115-degrees across central Illinois at 4 pm Friday.
More heat and humidity for the weekend and it will peak on Saturday. The heat advisory has been expanded north and included several more counties in central and south-central Indiana through 7 pm Saturday.
RIM OF FIRE PATTERN – MORE STORMS LATE
It is clearly evident how last night’s storm complex moved through the state as seen below from the estimated rainfall image below. The storms ride the periphery of the HOT DOME to our west and dive southeast through the state.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast again especially late night and early morning Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorm roaming the area early Friday evening but the real organized and more pronounced storm clusters will once again develop after sunset over northern Iowa, and Illinois.
The late night jet stream will kick in again carrying these storms east and southeast dropping into portions of central and north-central Indiana.
Prolific rain and vivid lightning is expected along with a potential for damaging wind gusts. Be sure to check back with us later tonight. By 10 pm we will have identified the breeding zone of the storms (should igniting after sunset) and better time and track their movement then. It will get noisy again in the pre-dawn hours Saturday.