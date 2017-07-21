Heat and humidity continue into the weekend with scattered storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! The summer sizzle continues for the next couple of days. Temperatures heating into the 90s but it will feel closer to 105º at times. Remember to stay hydrated!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of southern Indiana through Saturday evening. Take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

A warm and muggy morning with storms pushing into central Indiana. There will be several hours of dry time around midday.

Later this afternoon scattered storms will redevelop in the area.

A few storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

Saturday is shaping up to be the hottest we have seen so far this year! Scattered storms are possible over the weekend as disturbances move through the state. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures return to start the work week.