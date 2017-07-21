× Indiana man accused of hiding HIV status from sexual partners for the fifth time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An Indiana man was charged once again for allegedly hiding his HIV status from a partner before having unprotected sex.

Travis Ray Spoor, 37, of Silver Lake, was charged this week in Allen County with one count of malicious mischief involving infected bodily fluids. According to court records, he’s been accused of hiding his HIV status five times in three different counties since February 2016.

He was charged in the latest instance of malicious mischief on July 19. According to court documents, a woman told police she saw a Facebook post about Spoor’s arrest in December 2016, and she recognized him as someone she met on OKCupid.com around April 25, 2016.

The victim said Spoor told her that his name was Travis Holderman. She attempted to do a background check on him on MyCase.com, but she couldn’t find anything. So she “didn’t think much about it.”

They went on about 10 dates between April 27, 2016 and May 11, 2016. She said they had unprotected sex “a lot.” Their relationship was on-again, off-again until July 2016. She said she hadn’t spoken with him since then.

The victim said she asked Spoor about his sexual history, but he said he was “fine.” She also asked him to use protection, but he refused to do so.

According to court records, Spoor was diagnosed with HIV in December 2012, and he signed a “duty to warn” in accordance with state law in January 2013.

Prior to this incident, Spoor was also accused of malicious mischief in Kosciusko County in February 2016 and March 2017; Marshall County in October 2016; and Allen County in December 2016.