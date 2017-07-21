× Kyle Busch in search of Brickyard 400 three-peat, seeking first win of 2017

As Kyle Busch returns to the Speedway this weekend, he’ll look to win three consecutive Brickyard 400 races, something no other NASCAR driver has accomplished.

“Certainly we’ve been really good here the last couple years and being able to score wins at the Brickyard 400 has been extra special, certainly there’s no other race that I’ve won probably that’s been any bigger than the Brickyard 400,” Busch said Friday afternoon at IMS.

And while he’s been dominant in Indy, kissing the bricks in back-to-back years, he’s failed to reach Victory Circle since his win last July. And for Busch, there’s no better place to break that streak.

“Pretty cool to come in here and think we have a chance to go for three in a row, and it’s ultimately frustrating in the sense in the same breath that it’s been 365 days since we’ve won one of these things,” Busch explained.

While Busch has proven success at the Speedway in NASCAR, the opportunity to drive in the Indianapolis 500 is something that’s not only tempting but came very close to happening in 2016.

“I had it done last year, sold and everything ready to go, and I have a boss that said no. I’ll let you figure it out. I have two bosses, one male and one female,” Busch said with a laugh, referring to team owner Joe Gibbs and to his wife, Samantha.

Busch’s defense of his two-time Brickyard title begins with Saturday’s qualifying session at IMS. The 24th Brickyard 400 is set for 2:37pm Sunday.