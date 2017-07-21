Local family thanks supporters after finally being able to bring baby home from Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind--Beckham Ralph, the premature baby whose family says was held hostage by a Cancun hospital, is now back in Indiana. However, health experts say it’ll likely be a long road before the newborn gets to come home.

Just 24 hours into the newborn’s stay in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children, family members issued new photos of Beckham’s parents Michaela Smith and Larry Ralph Jr. holding their son.

NEW PICS of Beckham's parents holding him as he recovers here in Indiana!! Family says they're focused on his treatment & he's doing well! pic.twitter.com/ILXpDVPtrA — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) July 21, 2017

Riley has yet to release any information on the care of baby Beckham. Experts say the top concerns are generally lung function and the prevention of infections.

“The first thing to take care of with babies is making sure they’re breathing OK. That’s often their biggest difficulty at that gestational age, or really any time in prematurity. We make sure that breathing is stable, we make sure that the heart rate is good, and we make sure their sugar is stable because mom was providing all that and now that mom is not attached to that baby,” said Melissa Leedy, Neonatologist for St. Vincent’s Women’s Hospital.

According to Leedy, most babies born at 28 weeks cannot properly feed yet, so feeding tubes and IVs would likely have to be in place to supply nutrients. Because the immune systems of premature babies are so delicate, doctors are also likely keeping a close eye on Beckham’s environment.

“They’re just constantly making sure all their parameters are normal,” said Leedy.

The amount of time baby Beckham will have to spend in the NICU is unknown. However it could be weeks before the newborn is strong enough to go home.

Leedy says the length of stay in a NICU doesn’t always come down to how early the baby was born, rather what health milestones the baby has to accomplish before he can go home.

In a joint statement released by the Smith and Ralph family, Beckham’s parents thanked supporters: