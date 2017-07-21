× Saturday fundraiser to raise reward money in Flora arson case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fundraiser will happen this weekend to help raise money for a reward in the Flora fatal fire case.

Four young sisters died in an intentionally set house fire in November. No one has been arrested yet, but police are watching persons of interest.

On Saturday, the Flora community is coming together to hold a fundraiser to raise money for a reward.

There will be a car show, food and activities for the whole family. The girls’ mother Gaylin Rose and her family is in full support of the event and they hope it’ll lead to a break in the case.

“We kind of waited to see how the case was going and trying to let everybody do their job. And now since it’s been that long, we need to keep the girls alive and we need to raise money for their reward fund,” said family member Jackie Partlow.

A group called Flora’s 4 Angels formed under the Flora Community Club to organize the event.

“There were a lot of questions like why isn’t anything being done,” said Monroe Township Trustee Sarah Hanaway who serves as the chair of the group.

She said at first the community wanted to give the family privacy.

“We met and decided that it was time to go out and start raising some funds and put the girls’ names back out there.”

The money raised this weekend will go into a reward fund separate from the State’s, so that if it is never used those dollars can go back into the community.

“All the monies will be donated to the Monroe volunteer fire department for education and fire prevention in our community,” explained Hanaway.

Partlow said the family is still waiting for answers. If the reward gets big enough, they hope someone will speak up.

“I know that Gaylin is ecstatic. She’ll be here in the morning,” said Partlow. “She wants everybody to know that she’s grateful.”

“We want to do anything we can to help find the person whose done this. To give peace to the family and to Gaylin,” added organizer Kathy Clendening.

The fundraiser will happen on Saturday from 10a.m. – 2p.m. at Flora Community Park. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

If you cannot attend, donations can be made to:

Flora’s 4 Angels c/o Flora Community Club

First Farmer’s Bank & Trust

27 W. Main St.

Flora, IN 46929