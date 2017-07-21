Zionsville fire crews battle blaze at home of Traders Point Creamery owner

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Crews with the Zionsville Fire Department are battling a blaze at the home of the Traders Point Creamery owner.

Crews responded to the home along Moore Road just north of 88 Street West around 6 a.m. Friday morning, about the same time a thunderstorm with lots of lightning moved through the area. It’s unclear at this time though whether lightning sparked the fire.

The owner of the home also owns Traders Point Creamery, which is a very popular restaurant in the Zionsville area.

There were no injuries. We will update this story with more information when it is made available.