× A stormy night is expected in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Saturday afternoon! It’s been a dry, hot and humid afternoon with temperatures back in the 90s in Indy for the 6th time this year. It’s also the 3rd-consecutive day in the 90s. The heat index values have been approaching 100 in Indy and ranging from 100 to 105 to our south and west.

Tonight we’ll have showers and thunderstorms developing, mainly after 8 or 9 p.m. in Indy. Storms look to develop during the evening hours, especially near and south of Indianapolis. Have a way to get warnings if you’re going to the 400 Fest Concert at IMS.

As we go deeper into the overnight, storms look likely. Storms may produce damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall. Flash flooding will be a threat in the strongest. Lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Early morning storms may be lingering across the area Sunday with a decrease in the activity through the day. However, additional storms may re-develop in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 with heat index values in the mid-90s. Keep this in mind if you’re at the track for the Brickyard 400. You’ll want to keep cool and drink plenty of water.

The humidity will start to come down early next week but highs are still forecast in the 80s. –Danielle Dozier