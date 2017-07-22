× Dangerous heat today with scattered afternoon storms

Good Saturday everyone! Storms moved through during the overnight bringing heavy rain and a lot of lightning. The rain will clear out around 11 am this morning leaving us muggy with steamy temperatures.

Afternoon highs will climb into the lower to mid 90s! Factoring in all the humidity at times heat index values will hit 107º! Take precautions to stay safe in the heat.

A heat advisory is in effect for southern Indiana where the heat will be the most intense.

Scattered storms will develop in northern Indiana this afternoon and then sag south.

Rain and storm chances return early Sunday morning and then again Sunday evening.

Severe storms are possible both today and tomorrow. Damaging winds up to 60 mph, flooding and large hail are the main threats.

We finally get some relief from the heat and humidity on Monday. Temperatures return to the mid 80s in the afternoon and we will feel like the actual air temperature!