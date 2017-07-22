Indy Public Library hosts Drag Queen Storytime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On Saturday, July 22nd, library patrons and their children will be able to enjoy "Drag Queen Storytime," presented by the Indy Bag Ladies, an organization formed to raise funds and awareness for HIV research.

The event is superhero-themed, and attendees of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite hero. Drag queens will be reading age-appropriate adventure stories starting at 11 a.m. at the Central Library Location.

We caught up with Halle Pino and Ida Kay to chat about the event, for more info click here.