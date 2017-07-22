× Kevin Harvick’s spotter’s credential was taken away after dropping sandwich off Pagoda

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sometimes lunch takes precedent, even when you’re supposed to be spotting during a warm-up for the Brickyard 400.

Kevin Harvick’s spotter, Tim Fedewa, found that out the hard way after he said NASCAR took away his hard-card after a sandwich fell off the Pagoda.

He says on the radio, “send someone up to spot for me…they took my hard-card, a sandwich fell off the roof and they’re mad…it was my sandwich.”

NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck said on Twitter that Fedewa was trying to toss a sandwich to someone and it fumbled over the side.

Luckily, the sandwich did not cause any delays or injuries near the track.

He reportedly got the credential back later.

Oh no… 🙈@KevinHarvick's spotter's hard card was reportedly taken away after his sandwich fell off the pagoda at @IMS! 😂#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dDNBdl7AxF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 22, 2017