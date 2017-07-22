Kevin Harvick’s spotter’s credential was taken away after dropping sandwich off Pagoda
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Sometimes lunch takes precedent, even when you’re supposed to be spotting during a warm-up for the Brickyard 400.
Kevin Harvick’s spotter, Tim Fedewa, found that out the hard way after he said NASCAR took away his hard-card after a sandwich fell off the Pagoda.
He says on the radio, “send someone up to spot for me…they took my hard-card, a sandwich fell off the roof and they’re mad…it was my sandwich.”
NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck said on Twitter that Fedewa was trying to toss a sandwich to someone and it fumbled over the side.
Luckily, the sandwich did not cause any delays or injuries near the track.
He reportedly got the credential back later.