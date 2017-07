× Police: Man’s body found Saturday morning near Muncie south side intersection

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie have confirmed that a man’s body was found Saturday morning on the south side.

The police received a report of a man down on Penn St. north of 18th St. at around 6:01 a.m., according to The Star Press.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the case is under investigation.

We will update this story if we receive more information.