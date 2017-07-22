× Police: Two arrested for reckless homicide after heroin deal leads to overdose of Muncie man

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie have arrested a man and woman for reckless homicide after they believed they sold a man heroin who was found overdosed Saturday morning.

Police found the man’s body after 6 a.m. on Saturday and have identified him as 29-year-old Dustin Rhodes. Matt Shackleford, 32, and Rachelle Tucker, 29, were arrested for reckless homicide, dealing narcotics, obstruction of justice and false informing.

Authorities found Rhodes on Penn St. north of 18th St. and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police launched an investigation directly after the discovery and say that after interviews in the neighborhood, they were told a resident in the 2400 block of S. Penn was involved in heroin.

Police spoke with Shackleford with his mother at his residence and they said Shackleford told them late Friday he received a call from Rhodes looking to buy heroin.

He said he was with Tucker at The Water Bowl at the time of the call. Shackleford told authorities he arranged a heroin deal at Tucker’s apartment for Rhodes.

According to a police document, Shackleford bough $65 worth of heroin for Rhodes as he waited outside in Tucker’s parking lot.

Shackleford told police Rhodes began nodding off after ingesting heroin. Tucker allegedly told Shackleford to move his unconscious body out of the parking lot.

Police say that Shackleford called his friend, Thomas Hannon, to help move Rhodes’ body.

Hannon told police that he picked up Shackleford and Rhodes’ body from the apartment and dropped them off at Shackleford’s residence at around 4 a.m. He told authorities he believed Rhodes was still breathing at this time.

According to a document, texts after Hannon dropped them off show Matt asked him to call 911 to get Rhodes help. Matt alledgelly did not want to call 911 for fear of police presence at his residence.

Shackleford allegedly told Hannon where he put Rhodes’ body and then Hannon called 911.

A search warrant was then granted for Tucker’s residence. There police say they found heroin, digital scales, a blank prescription pad and paraphernalia.

Police then arrested Tucker and Shackleford for reckless homicide, dealing narcotics, obstruction of justice and false informing.