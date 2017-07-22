× Procession planned for Indiana sailor killed in Mississippi plane crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. — A military procession through part of Indiana will accompany the remains of one of 16 service members killed when their refueling plane crashed July 10 in Mississippi.

The Herald Bulletin reports that Thursday’s procession for Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey will start about 6:30 p.m. at Indianapolis International Airport.

It will pass through Middletown where Lohrey formerly lived and continue to Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle.

The 30-year-old Lohrey was a football standout at Shenandoah High School

A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 at the Middletown Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services are to start at 4 p.m.

Lohrey’s body is to be cremated.