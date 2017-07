× Report: Actor John Heard dead at 72, played dad in ‘Home Alone’

PALO ALTO, Calif. – According to multiple reports, Actor John heard was found dead yesterday at a hotel in California.

He was best known for playing Peter McCallister in “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2.” Heard was 72 years old.

He also appeared in the second season of “The Sopranos”, as a crooked cop that was friends with mob boss, Tony Soprano.

Heard’s son Max reportedly died in December of 2016.