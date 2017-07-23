× Another Brickyard 400, but new role for Jeff Gordon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jeff Gordon arrived at the Brickyard looking every bit the grizzled veteran he is.

Even with a new, bearded look, the memories of old IMS success came back quickly.

“It is amazing to see how time flies by,” said Gordon before the race, “and I couldn’t be more thrilled of the way my career went, but I’m also really enjoying this next chapter in my life.”

Gordon’s retirement year was 2015. In 2016, he returned to the Brickyard, filling in for an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. Now, he’s back to drive the pace car. Guess you just can’t drag Gordon away from the Speedway.

“I love this place,” added Gordon. “I’ve loved it since the day I passed by when I was a quarter midget racer, hoping one day to race at this amazing Speedway. This place means a lot to me. It means a lot to motorsports. I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”