Car goes into water near Love's Truck Stop in Whitestown

BOONE CO., Ind. — Early Sunday morning, authorities responded to reports of a car in a pond behind Love’s Truck Stop in Whitestown.

The incident happened around the 4100 block of South Indianapolis Road.

Pike Township’s Water Tactical Team was called to the scene and went into the water for a search.

It is unknown if there are any injuries that occurred.

Officials are currently investigating this incident.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department sent a traffic alert shortly after 3:30 a.m. that stated, “Indianapolis Road at Love’s Travel Stop is closed for the nest 2 hours. Avoid the area.”

The road is still closed at this time.

We will update as more information becomes available.