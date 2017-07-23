Fire causes $50,000 in damage to south side equipment company
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to a south side business Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2400 block of W. Thompson Rd. around 7:28 a.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the rear of Kensar Equipment Company.
Firefighters began an “aggressive offensive attack” and had the fire under control by 7:49 a.m.
Battalion Chief Mark Culver estimates the fire caused $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.