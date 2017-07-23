Former Deputy Chief of IMPD seriously injured in I-70 crash involving semi in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Former IMPD Deputy Chief James Waters has been seriously injured in crash involving a semi in Plainfield.

The Plainfield Fire Department says the incident happened on I-70 near the State Road 267 intersection.

Waters, who is now IMPD’s Head of Investigations, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials say Waters may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Chesterfield Police Department offered their thoughts for Waters’ friends, family and fellow officers.

Our thoughts are with Deputy Chief James Waters, his family, & our brothers and sisters at @IMPDnews as we pray for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/3ijhQVJDHE — Marion Co Sheriff IN (@MCSO_IN) July 23, 2017

We are keeping IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters in our prayers after he was in a serious accident earlier today. @IMPDnews — Chesterfield Police (@Chesterfield_PD) July 23, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.