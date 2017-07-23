IN Focus: Bucshon says he’s ‘disappointed’ at Senate over health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-IN) says he's not happy with his Senate colleagues after their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare stalled in the Senate last week.

In the video above, Bucshon shares his thoughts on the healthcare debate, and responds to the President's suggestion that the GOP simply "let Obamacare fail," a notion Bucshon did not agree with.

In a written statement, Rep. Bucshon said: