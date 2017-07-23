× Man wanted in child molestation case out of Fortville arrested in Tennessee

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. – A man wanted on child molestation charges has been apprehended in Bledsoe County, Tennessee.

Authorities have been searching for 38-year-old Samual Cravens since July 13, when a report of sexual assault was made in Fortville, Indiana.

Cravens was spotted in Tennessee earlier in the week. An employee at an area McDonald’s called 911 after seeing him, according to WRCB. Employees reported seeing him run from his personal vehicle into a wooded area.

The Fortville Police Department says Cravens is facing three counts of felony child molestation. He’s currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

