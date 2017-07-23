× Muncie police arrest 20-year-old after teen critically injured in Sunday morning shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie have arrested a 20-year-old man following the shooting that left a 19-year-old critically injured.

Police arrested Dillion Jackson for attempted murder, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.

Authorities said the victim, identified as Tracy Wheat II, was apparently shot in the head and was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

They were called to the scene in the 6100 block of W. Delaware County Road 350 N. just after 5:24 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A party allegedly happened that lead to the shooting, police believe.

This incident is still under investigation.