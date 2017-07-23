× Noblesville man arrested after golf cart strikes pedestrians at Brickyard 400, four hospitalized

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A golf cart struck several pedestrians attending the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

Authorities arrested a 40-year-old man, identified as Noblesville resident Colonious Thomas, for an OWI following the incident.

Police say it happened inside the tunnel closest to Turn 2 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Public safety officials say four people were transported to Methodist Hospital and two patients were treated for minor injuries at the track’s Infield Care Center.

Police have identified four of the victims, Randall Wood, 56, Kimberly Rastatter, 46, Tiane Lane, 24, and Elizabeth Grosenbacher, 52. It is unknown which of the victims were hospitalized at this time.

The conditions of those who were hospitalized were also not immediately available.

He was arrested at around 12:45 p.m.