On Saturday, July 22, both race fans and music fans enjoyed live music from DNCE and The Chainsmokers at the Brickyard 400 Fest.
PHOTOS: DNCE, The Chainsmokers at Brickyard 400 Fest
-
The Chainsmokers set to headline new 400 Fest at the Brickyard
-
Brickyard 400 brings events all weekend long
-
IMS officials share important information for Brickyard 400 fans
-
IMS preparing for its last July Brickyard 400
-
Brickyard 400 to run in September starting in 2018, will be last race of regular season
-
-
Severe weather big concern for Brickyard 400
-
Jeff Gordon announced as pace car driver for 2017 Brickyard 400
-
Indianapolis Motor Speedway gearing up for 24th Brickyard 400
-
Complete schedule for Saturday’s Brickyard 400 activities
-
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. discusses decision to retire following 2017 NASCAR season
-
-
Medics prepare for steamy Brickyard 400 weekend
-
Steamy weekend ahead for race fans
-
Complete schedule for Brickyard 400 race day activities