Police: 19-year-old Muncie teen critically injured in Sunday morning shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are investigating a shooting that has left a 19-year-old critically injured.

Police arrived at a home in the 6100 block of W. Delaware County Road 350 N. just after 5:24 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Authorities said the victim was apparently shot in the head and was transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

A suspect is reportedly in custody and is facing questioning from police.

Police believe the shooter is an acquaintance to the victim.

We will update this story if we receive more information.