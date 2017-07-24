× Body of 61-year-old woman pulled from Cataract Falls in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers recovered the body of a 61-year-old woman from Cataract Falls Monday.

Crews were called to the scene at the Cataract State Recreation Area around 1:30 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman reportedly fell into the water at the bottom of the Owen County falls. Her identity is being withheld until family is notified of her passing.

Conservation officers are conducting an investigation on the incident and an autopsy is being scheduled.