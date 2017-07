CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Fire Department rescued several pets from a house fire Sunday evening, including an iguana and a cat.

Fire officials say the fire sparked at a home in the area of 136th Street and Towne Road.

Thanks to a quick response and an aggressive knockdown, the damage to the structure was kept to a minimum, the department said in a Facebook post.

Officials say the family was not at home during the incident.