Heat causes dough to expand in truck, spill onto Washington highway

TACOMA, Wash. – Dough!
A dump truck carrying a load of dough began spilling over on Monday afternoon in Tacoma, according to KCPQ-TV.
Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova said heat caused the dough to rise.
“When you think you’ve seen it all … dough!” she tweeted.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. on northbound I-5 from the S. 56th St. on-ramp, Bova said.
Bova later tweeted that the expanding, doughy mass had successfully been cleared off the roadway. No one was hurt in the incident, but some Twitter users may have found the ensuing puns painful to read: