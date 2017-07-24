× Lawrence Police ID victim in Sunday’s deadly apartment shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police have identified 33-year-old Mark Bailey as the man shot outside an apartment complex last night. Now, they’re searching for the man who killed him.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff says witnesses saw an unknown man approach Bailey around 7:30 p.m. at the Maison Garden apartments, near 42nd and Post Road. Those witnesses say the gunman fired shots at Bailey, hitting him at least twice in the back before running away.

Police say Woodruff died at the hospital.

“Generally speaking, we typically average between two and four homicides a year in Lawrence,” said Woodruff. “We just had our first one, so while we’re thankful for that, there’s still a grieving family out there who we’re very concerned about.”

This is just the first homicide of the year in an area that at times struggles with violent crime in the past.

A side-by-side look at our homicide map from last year and this year shows a dip in the homicide rate near 42nd and Post, at least for now.

Here you can see Sunday’s homicide as the only in the vicinity of the intersection on the 2017 map, compared to several in the area in 2016. The immediate neighborhood includes parts of Lawrence and Indianapolis.

“While there’s still work to be done, of course, we think that we are seeing a difference here,” said Woodruff.

But Woodruff says he also knows the brief relief doesn’t mean they can pull back, even a little bit, on fighting violent crime and getting this gunman off the streets.

But Woodruff chief tells me the brief relief doesn’t mean they can pull back on fighting violent crime.

“When a violent crime happens and that person isn’t captured in fairly short order, it sends somewhat of a message that, ‘Oh look. Something like this can happen in our area and there’s no consequences,” said Woodruff.

Detectives spent all night and day talking to Bailey’s friends and family to glean any information that could lead them to a suspect.

They ask anyone with information about his murder to call 317-262-TIPS to leave information anonymously or otherwise.