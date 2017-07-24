× Pleasant Tuesday on tap with more storms later in the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We’ve had a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s today. Dew points have been in the upper 60s and are starting to come down through the afternoon as drier air works its way in.

We’re in for a dry and comfortable night! Temperatures will drop to the low 60s with a clear sky and light east, northeast wind. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s with an east wind. Dew points will be in the 50s so it will feel pleasant!

Wednesday a warm front will lift north and bring an increase in the heat and humidity again. Highs will go up to near 90 with sunshine. However, upper-level support and a cold front will bring an increased storm threat to our area overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and hail. We’ll keep you posted.

A trough of low pressure will dig down across our area into next weekend and bring below-average temperatures. Expect lows down in the 50s for part of the weekend and highs in the low 80s! –Danielle Dozier