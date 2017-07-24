× Tropical heat AND storms take a break, as slightly cooler, less humid air returns!

Storms are gone and slightly cooler, drier air is beginning to work in. With that said, still expect a muggy start this morning with bright sunshine, as temperatures hold in the upper 60’s. A drop in the dew points will not begin until this afternoon and into tonight. This will translate to more comfortable conditions, as we remove the low-level moisture, that has kept us in this tropical air for the better part of the week! Highs today will reach the lower 80’s, much better than the 90’s of the past few days! Enjoy the great day!

No rain and storms until Thursday! So the dry weather holds for a few days before things heat on Wednesday and aid in storm development for Thursday. Some storms might be severe on Thursday and some areas may receive heavy rainfall totals. More to come in the days ahead!