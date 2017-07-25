× 15-year-old accused of killing 3 men to appear in court today

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — The Indianapolis teen accused of killing three men at a north side apartment complex earlier this month is set to appear in court today.

We hope to learn what charges the 15-year-old faces, and if he will be tried as an adult.

Police say just a couple hours after the deadly shooting, the teenage suspect showed up to Methodist hospital with a gunshot wound. From there it didn’t take detectives long to connect the two cases.

Police were dispatched to Somerset Lake apartments for reports of a shooting back on July 16th. When they arrived they found 3 men dead.

The victims have been identified as Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder, 19.

Police believe this shooting have been a drug related robbery and are continuing to search for 1 or 2 other suspects who may have also been involved in the murders.