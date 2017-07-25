× 17 IFD units needed to battle vacant house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A vacant house fire late Monday night is under investigation by IFD.

The fire at a vacant double residence in the 1300 block of Ewing Street brought out 17 IFD units to bring under control.

According to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith, the call came to the department just after 10:00 p.pm. when a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the residence.

The fire was brought under control by 10:30 p.m. .

Damage to the structure has been listed at $45,000 and remains under investigation.