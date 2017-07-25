Aaron Bailey’s family seeking answers nearly a month after his death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nearly a month after the death of Aaron Bailey, his family said they know little about what happened and they are still seeking answers.

Police said on June 29, Bailey fled from a traffic stop and crashed his car on the northwest side of the city. Two officers opened fire and Bailey later died at a hospital. No weapon was found inside the vehicle. Now, investigators are determining whether the shooting was justified.

“I don’t ever want a sister, a brother, a mother, anyone to have to sit in the seat that I’m sitting in now,” said Bailey’s sister, Kimberly Brown. “It’s a horrible feeling we have to deal with this day by day.”

The weeks have passed, but ribbons and an angel statue remain at the site of the crash, as well as lingering questions for Bailey’s family.

“What happened to my brother? Why is he dead? Why is he buried? Why was he pulled over?” Brown asked.

Bailey’s family said they met with the prosecutor’s office last week.

“We need something other than us sitting up and you know trying to figure out, try to guess. That’s the worst part,” she said.

“The message from Prosecutor Curry is their investigation is ongoing and as long as they haven’t made a decision on the criminal charges they can’t release anything to us,” said an attorney for the family, Craig Karpe.

Karpe said they want more access to evidence, something he said is critical in deciding what if any civil claims Bailey’s family may pursue.

“We’re still investigating; there are no certain decisions that have been made. Once we have all the facts then we’ll make a decision at that point,” Karpe said.

The prosecutor’s office said the decision on whether the case will go to a grand jury has not yet been made.

While police and prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing, Tuesday IMPD outlined progress on departmental changes IMPD Chief Bryan Roach and Mayor Joe Hogsett outlined in the wake of the shooting.

Police said implicit bias training has already begun. They’re working on securing a speaker and dates for training. They’re discussing how to enhance its use of force review board or create a new board. Police said they’ve identified personnel to head an office of diversity and inclusion and recently met with experts on how to shape the new office. Police said they’ve met with subject matter experts and a review of their training curriculum is in the process.