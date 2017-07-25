× Boilers embrace underdog role at Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO, Ill. – Purdue football won nine games over the four years of the Darrell Hazell era, just three of those coming in the Big Ten. First-year head coach Jeff Brohm could not deny hs squad’s underdog status at the conference’s Media Days this week.

“I know there are challenges ahead for Purdue football,” said Brohm, “but that’s why myself and our staff are here and we’re looking forward to those challenges.”

Not only are Brohm and his staff looking forward to future challenges, they appear to be looking for them, evidenced by the head coach’s scheduling philosophy.

“We want our non-conference to be as tough as it can be,” Brohm explained. “I think each and every year that’s going to be our goal. And while it may hurt us some, possibly, in wins and losses, I think that’s how you build a competitive football team and it’s what your fan base wants to see. It’s what your players want to play against. It’s what your coaches ultimately want to coach against at the very best.”

The Boilers ranked 11th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten last year in scoring offense (24.6 ppg), a number Brohm hopes to improve immediately. His Western Kentucky squad led the nation in the stat last year (45.5 ppg).

“It’s important as I look at our team,” reflected Brohm, “that we put a competitive team on the field that wants to win, that wants to compete and wants to fight and find a way to get a victory each and every week and improve beyond that.”