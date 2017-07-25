Carmel leaders will better enforce rules on Monon Trail as complaints about speeding increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – It's a public space for all of us to enjoy, but things are starting to get tense along the Monon Trail in Carmel. Now, one city councilor says tickets could be issued if people don’t follow the rules.

"Some people are not enjoying the Monon now because they perceive that there are bike riders who are riding too fast, are riding too close to them and are not saying passing on your left," Councilman Ron Carter said.

And some bikers say walkers and runners are taking up too much space. The recent increase in complaints got the city council's attention. Councilman Carter says they could start to crack down on enforcing the rules.

"We could start to give tickets. It is in the ordinance fine structure for speeding on the Monon and we could start to do that," Carter said.

The speed limit on the Monon in Carmel is 20 mph, except from 111th Street to 136th Street where it drops down to 15 mph.

All users should stay right of center and alert others if they’re passing them. Users FOX59 talked to say they've noticed rude people but nothing too out of control.

"I bike too. Every now and then it's a little out of control but no I've not had a problem," Steve Kuhlman said.

Others have noticed some unsafe practices.

"Just be aware of your surroundings, who's behind you, who's in front of you. Be aware of your kids. I see kids crossing the center line without any real supervision," Larry Baker said.

Councilmembers say the goal isn't to hand out tickets but to educate users before it gets to that point.

"The issue is we want them all to get along well together and enjoy the Monon together," Carter said.

Carmel police say they increase patrols along the Monon during the summer, especially on weekends. They have a speed trailer set up on weekends now to remind people of the speed limit. Another rule they want users to follow is to make sure they stop at intersections to make sure it’s all clear.