Colts place rookie safety Malik Hooker on PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Malik Hooker’s extended absence from the practice field has been extended yet again.

The Indianapolis Colts’ first-round draft pick tweaked a hamstring during conditioning drills Monday and is one of three players placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. His inclusion was a surprise while the addition of quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder) and safety Clayton Geathers (neck) was not.

The injury marks the latest setback for Hooker. The 15th overall pick in the April draft is expected to start immediately, but has yet to practice. He missed the entirety of the Colts’ offseason work after undergoing hernia surgery following his final season at Ohio State.

The team fully anticipated Hooker’s on-field absence during the offseason, but the hamstring injury further impedes his progress and throws additional uncertainty on the position.

As is the case with any player on PUP, Hooker can be cleared for practice at any point. General manager Chris Ballard said Monday that’s the expectation for Luck, who began throwing last week.

However, Ballard also announced Geathers will remain on PUP when rosters are cut to 53. That means he will miss at least the first six games of the regular season.

During the end of the Colts’ offseason work and with Geathers and Hooker out, Matthias Farley and Darius Butler were working as the starting safeties. T.J. Green took reps as Farley’s backup.

In other health-related news, the team will add defensive end Kendall Langford (knee) and guard Brian Schwenke (foot) on PUP when veterans report for the start of camp Saturday.