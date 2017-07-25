× Construction to close US 35/IN 22 East of Kokomo

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation has awarded a $289,000 contract to replace a box culvert on U.S. 35/State Road 22 (also State Road 19) between State Road 19 and State Road 213 in eastern Howard County.

That project will mandate that the highway be closed for up to 25 days. A signed detour will direct through traffic south to State Road 26 via State Road 19 and State Road 213.

A specific closure date will be announced after contractors submit a project schedule. All work on the project is expected to be complete by November of this year.