× End of month activities heat up in downtown Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite the month of July coming to a close, downtown activities are not, as a full week of festivals, sports events and celebrations will occur in downtown Indianapolis this week.

Highlightlighting the week will be the IMPD Downtown District Community Day on Thursday and the return of football parties with the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Touchdown Town on Sunday.

Extra traffic will be evident from Wednesday through the weekend in the city.

Here is a list of some of the happenings in the city this week:

Wednesday, July 26

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The west block of Georgia Street (between Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street) will be closed 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for The XQ Super School Project.

South Street between Capitol Avenue and Missouri Street will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday – 4 a.m. Saturday for Indianapolis Convention Center traffic control.

Monument Circle will be closed 9:30 – 11:30 p.m. for the Calvary Tabernacle Concert on the Circle.

Thursday, July 27

The Center Block of Georgia Street (between Meridian and Illinois streets) will be closed 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. for IMPD Downtown District Community Day.

Meridian Street between Merrill and Henry streets will be closed 6 – 8 p.m. for Purdue Polytechnic High School Back to School Night.

Friday, July 28

Michigan Street between Tremont Street and Holmes Avenue (just west of the White River) will be closed 8 a.m. Friday – 8 p.m. Sunday for the Gus Macker River West Classic.

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Blackford Street between New York and Wabash streets will be closed 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. for the Indiana Microbrewers Festival.

Sunday, July 30

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. for the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Touchdown Town.

Tri Indy will take place along the Downtown Canal Walk and the White River and will result in partial closures along the bike route from 7:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Special Events

The United Pentecostal Church International North American Youth Congress will cause increased bus and pedestrian traffic around the Indianapolis Convention Center Wednesday – Friday.

Indianapolis Indians games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field evenings Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – Saturday and Wednesday and Sunday afternoon.

Concerts at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Tuesday evening.