Fazoli’s gives a new meaning to a clean plate with its new menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fazoli's, America's largest fast casual Italian chain, announced its new, artificial ingredient-free menu. As of June 19th, Fazoli's food is completely clean and free of all artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives and colors from its entire food menu.

As part of its "Naturally Italian" initiative to introduce a new clean food menu, Fazoli's worked closely with nearly 50 suppliers to guarantee that a total of 81 artificial ingredients, colors and preservatives were eliminated from its food. A few of the additives that were removed from menu items include Calcium Propionate, Nitrates and Sodium Benzoate from its proteins, salad dressings and signature breadsticks, as well as artificial flavors, colors and high-fructose corn syrup from all desserts. Several of Fazoli's menu items were already clean including all unfilled pastas, its signature marinara sauce, and fresh salads. Freshly brewed tea will be clean, as well, and made with pure cane sugar.

With nearly 220 restaurants in 25 states, Fazoli's has refined its menu offerings to bring more flavor and customizable menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The brand has introduced a modernized menu using premium ingredients and offerings such as tableside grated parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as "Create Your Own Lasagna," "Spicy Sausage Rigatoni," and "Brownie Gelato Sundae."

Fazoli's also shared a recipe, for the famous breadsticks.

Cheesy Breadsticks

INGREDIENTS

1 Dozen Fazoli's garlic Breadsticks

2 and a half cups shredded mozzarella

24 Slices of pepperoni (Optional)

Freshly grated Parmesan (to taste)

Italian Seasoning (to taste)

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees 2. Cut 12 Fazoli's garlic breadsticks in half 3. Place the halved Breadsticks into an oven-safe casserole pan 4. Top with two and a half cups of shredded mozzarella, ensuring that cheese gets in between breadsticks. 5. (Optional) Top with 24 slices of pepperoni (4 rows of 6) 6. Top with freshly grated Parmesan, to taste. 7. Cover with aluminum foil and place in the pre-heated oven. 8. Bake for 15 minutes 9. Remove foil, turn oven to low broil, and cook until cheese lightly browned (approximately five minutes) 10. Remove from oven and top with Italian seasoning, to taste 11. Serve with Fazoli's marinara sauce for dipping.