IKEA to hold job fair at two locations Wednesday for Fishers store

FISHERS, Ind.– A job fair will be held this week for the IKEA store set to open this fall in Fishers.

The store is located at 11400 IKEA Way, along I-69 near the E. 116th Street exit.

IKEA said the jobs are available in a variety of areas, including home furnishings sales, interior design/visual merchandising, customer service, safety and security, cashiers, facility management, warehouse receiving, stock replenishment, and child play area supervision.

IKEA also has food service positions for its restaurant, Swedish Foodmarket, Exit Bistro and coworker cafeteria.

The job fairs will be held at two locations on Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

WorkOne Hamilton County – 300 N. 17th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

WorkOne East – 2525 N. Shadeland Avenue, Indianapolis IN 46219

The company said it offers family-friendly initiatives and workplace benefits including full medical/dental insurance to coworkers working 20 hours or more per week with eligibility for domestic partners and children. IKEA also offers four months of paid parental leave.

Other benefits include vacation time, paid maternity/paternity leave and paid time off for child adoption, tuition assistance, a bonus program, 401(k) with company match, a pension plan, professional development, training and mentoring programs, free uniforms, and an IKEA store discount.

The 289,000-square-foot store will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and a 325-seat restaurant that serves up specialties like the chain’s famous Swedish meatballs.

You can find more information about open positions here.