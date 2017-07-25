× Indianapolis police search for woman wanted for forgery at bank

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman wanted for forgery.

Police say the woman entered the Forum Credit Union Bank located at 6501 North College Avenue on March 27 and withdrew $1,000 from an open account belonging to another person.

The victim, who lives on the west coast, noticed the withdrawal from the account and reported it. The female presented identification with the victim’s identifiers.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize this woman to contract Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.